Xbox Game Pass Adds Chivalry II, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Scorn, and More

posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft has announced nine more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Chivalry 2, Medieval Dynasty, The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season, The Walking Dead: Season Two, Costume Quest, Eville, Dyson Sphere Program, Scorn, and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Chivalry 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer, first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. You’ll be thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from clashing swords to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more. Charge into battle on horseback and claim glory with your blade!

Coming Soon

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X|S) – October 6

Available now with PC Game Pass and coming soon to Xbox Series X|S. In Medieval Dynasty, you take on the role of a young man who has fled from war and wants to take his fate into his own hands. From being alone, inexperienced, and poor, you will develop into a master of many skills, a leader of your community, and the founder of a prosperous dynasty which is meant to last and prosper for generations to come.

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC) – October 6

A five-part game series set in the same universe as Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book series. Play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who has been given a second chance at life in a world devastated by the undead. Experience events, meet people and visit locations that foreshadow the story of Deputy Sheriff Rick Grimes.

The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC) – October 6

The Walking Dead: Season Two continues the story of Clementine, a young girl orphaned by the undead apocalypse. Left to fend for herself, she has been forced to learn how to survive in a world gone mad. Meet new survivors, explore new locations, and make gruesome decisions in this five-part game series of choice and consequence.

Costume Quest (Cloud and Console) – October 11

Rediscover Halloween in this imaginative RPG from Tim Schafer’s Double Fine Productions. Explore the monster-filled neighborhood of Auburn Pines, Autumn Haven Mall, and Fall Valley Carnival. Collect magical costumes with superpowers, unique weapons, and special items as you hunt down quests. Level-up your heroic warrior and battle the evil overlords in this epic adventure to save Halloween!

Eville (Console and PC) – October 11

Available on day one with Game Pass: Betray your friends – and lie your way to victory. In the multiplayer social deduction game Eville you find yourself in a village riddled by a series of murders. Some say it might have been you – or was it? Convince others you’re not a murderer to stay alive!

Dyson Sphere Program (PC) – October 13

Available on day one with PC Game Pass: Build the most efficient intergalactic factory in space simulation strategy game Dyson Sphere Program! Harness the power of stars, collect resources, plan and design production lines, and develop your interstellar factory from a small space workshop to a galaxy-wide industrial empire.

Scorn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 14

Available on day one with Game Pass: Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry. It is designed around the idea of “being thrown into the world.” Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 18

Available on day one with Game Pass: In this direct sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world, and discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell with a variety of weapons, tools, and unearthly powers.

In Case You Missed It

Prodeus (Cloud and Console) – Available now

Get ready to paint the walls red. Featuring a hand-crafted campaign from industry FPS veterans, over-the-top gory visuals, and a built-in community map browser for instantaneous action with nearly limitless levels to play. Prodeus is the retro shooter you’ve been waiting for.

DLC / Game Updates

The Elder Scrolls Online: Heroes of the High Isle – Available until October 11

The Elder Scrolls Online’s Heroes of High Isle in-game event ends soon! Work together to earn rewards and unlock the ESO: Firesong DLC for free. You need to own the High Isle Chapter to participate in the event and claim its rewards. The ESO: High Isle Collector’s Edition is on sale for a limited time.

Microsoft Flight Simulator – World Update XI: Canada – Available now

Microsoft Flight Simulator’s World Update XI: Canada invites you to explore this massive, diverse country, presented in the highest resolution and fidelity yet! Explore magnificent urban architecture, wave-battered northern coastlines, and vast sweeps of tundra, glaciers, and towering peaks. Available now as a free update with Game Pass. Learn more here.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Eville: Housewarming Bundle – October 11

Wear constellation Acora outfits and items, be a sneaky Little Acora, display a trophy in your home, or run amok as the infamous Mr. Peterson and accessories.

Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition Upgrade – October 11

Hustle by day and risk it all at night in Need for Speed Heat, a thrilling race experience that pits you against a city’s rogue police force as you battle your way into street racing’s elite.

Apex Legends: From Above Weapon Charm – October 11

Get hyped for your next game of Apex Legends with the From Above Weapon Charm.

Leaving October 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, so be sure to jump back in before they go! Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% to keep them in your library.

Bloodroots (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Echo Generation (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Into The Pit (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Ring of Pain (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Sable (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Good Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)

