Scorn Release Date Moved Up to October 14

Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Ebb Software announced the release date for the first-person horror adventure game, Scorn, has been move up a week from October 21 to October 14. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass.

Scorn takes players into an isolated, strange, dream-like world. Left unguided to fend for themselves, players must explore Scorn’s interconnected bio-labyrinth, learning its rules and mastering grotesque puzzles along the way as they come to understand their own predicament

By uncovering secrets and gathering the strange bio-mechanical tools that seem to have been used by the civilization that previously called this world home, surviving might just be possible. Finding the truth, however, is an entirely different question.

