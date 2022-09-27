Take-Two Cancels Agreement to Publish People Can Fly's New Action-Adventure IP - News

Take-Two Interactive has cancelled its agreement to publish People Can Fly's upcoming new action-adventure IP, Project Dagger, announced People Can Fly in a press release.

People Can Fly has retained the sole rights to the Project Dagger IP and is determined to continue development on the game. It has been in development for two years with the developer's New York team working on the game.

"I assume we will part on good terms, and I don’t see reasons why we couldn’t work with Take-Two on some other project in the future," said People Can Fly CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski.

"We strongly believe in the Project Dagger’s potential and are now committed to continue its development within our self-publishing pipeline. The game is still in pre-production – our team is now focusing on closing combat and game loops and migrate from UE4 to UE5. I’m conscious that this decision will add investments on us, but self-publishing is part of our strategy. Of course, we are not ruling out working with a new publisher if this creates a compelling business opportunity."

Project Dagger is one of seven projects in development by People Can Fly. Other confirmed projects includes Gemini with Square Enix, self-published game Projects Bifrost and Victoria, a project in the concept phase called Red, and two VR projects - Green Hell VR and a new project based on an IP from the Group’s portfolio.

People Can Fly employs over 550 people in Warsaw, Rzeszow, Lodz, Krakow, Newcastle, New York, Chicago, Montreal, and Toronto, as well as those who work remotely.

