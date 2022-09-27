God of War: Ragnarok DualSense Controller Now Available for Pre-Order - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 298 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio have opened up pre-orders for the limited edition God of War Ragnarök DualSense wireless controller.
Pre-orders for the controller is now available on PlayStation Direct in the US for $74.99 and GAME in the UK for £64.99. As of the time of this writing the Amazon page is live, but pre-orders are not open yet.
The controller features a two-tone color, with a cool blue on icy white design. It is inspired by the Norse world of Midgard. It also has a bear and wolf insignia that represent Kratos and Atreus.
View the controller trailer below:
God of War Ragnarok will launch for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9.
