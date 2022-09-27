Clea 1 and 2 Launches on Friday for PS4 - News

Publisher Sekai Project and developer InvertMouse announced the horror adventure games, Clea and Clea 2, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 30.

The games are available now for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Read details on the two games below:

CLEA

Mum and Dad have been experimenting on Chaos Servants, but now, the monsters have been let loose. Clea, with her brother in tow, must escape from the Whitlock Mansion.

Watch your back, Clea. Those closest to you may be the real terror.

Skill-Focused Horror

Clea is primarily a test of skills. Enemies roam the halls dynamically in real-time, reacting to the players’ every noise. Clea is a challenging title, rewarding those who have mastered its mechanics.

Outwit the Chaos Servants

The Chaos Servants are on the hunt. Listen for their footsteps, peek under doors, and stay far, far away.

Escape the Whitlock Mansion

The Whitlock family has trapped Clea inside the mansion. Hunt down key items and solve the puzzles designed to lock you from the outside world.

No Jump Scares

No prescripted scares, promise. Your skills and actions will determine Clea’s fate.

Unveil Family History

The Whitlock bloodline is filled with dark memories. Obtain memory orbs and uncover your family secrets through bonus chapters.

CLEA 2

Four years have passed since the Whitlock Mansion tragedy. Florine, a former maid, is determined to resurrect the person who means everything to her. To succeed, she must travel past the third dimension and into the realms beyond. Otherworldly horrors lie in wait, but Florine is determined to soldier on.

This, after all, is her final chance at redemption.

Skill-Focused Horror

Clea 2 is primarily a test of skills. Enemies roam the halls dynamically in real-time, reacting to the players’ every noise. Clea is a challenging title, rewarding those who have mastered its mechanics.

No Jump Scares

Clea 1 was a jump scare free experience, and the tradition continues here in this sequel.

Replayability

Unlockable costumes / galleries / difficulty modes, multiple endings, and even an arcade feature. Plenty of reasons for Florine to revisit her journey.

Fully Voiced

Every cutscene is fully voiced. Please enjoy the cast’s performance as we sink deeper into Clea‘s lore than ever before.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

