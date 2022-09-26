NBA 2K23 and Splatoon 3 Top the Australian Charts - Sales

NBA 2K23 has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 18, 2022.

Splatoon 3 remained in second place in its second week and Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V remained in third place. Minecraft (NS) is up from 10th to fourth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to fifth place and Nintendo Switch Sports is up from eighth to sixth place. Horizon Zero Dawn re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

NBA 2K23 Splatoon 3 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft (NS) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Horizon Zero Dawn Riders Republic Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Assassin's Creed Valhalla

