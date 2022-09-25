BlazBlue Creator Toshimichi Mori Leaves Arc System Works After 19 Years - News

BlazBlue series creator Toshimichi Mori announced he has left Arc System Works after 19 years.

"I have something to report to all of the users. I, Toshimichi Mori, have left Arc System works, the company I worked at for many years," reads a message from Mori translated by Gematsu.

"I first joined Arc System works after working on Guilty Gear X as an employee of PicPac, and I cherish many of the experiences I have had during my 20 years there, whether it was working for various fighting game titles, developing my own title BlazBlue, or connecting with many of our users.

"I have nothing but gratitude towards the staff of Arc System Works and others who have worked with me, as well as all the users who supported us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"I will depart from Arc System Works. This may cause some feelings of anxiety, especially among fans of the BlazBlue series. For this, I sincerely apologize.

"At the moment I’m thinking of creating and delivering a game for the users in some way, and am going to focus my strength on that endeavor. Your support would be much appreciated."

BlazBlue is a fighting video game series published and developed by Arc System Works.

