YouTuber Dunkey Launches Indie Game Publisher Called Bigmode - News

YouTube content creator Jason Gastrow, AKA Videogamedunkey, announced he is launching his own indie game publishing company called Bigmode.

Gastrow in an announcement video for the company said he was "sick of watching from the sidelines" and wants to help indie games reach market success.

"I’ve been on YouTube for 11 years now, and one of the core themes of my channel has always been to slam dunk soulless cash grabs into the garbage can and lift up and praise the truly inspired works of art in this medium," he said (and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle).

"For years and years and years, I have always sought out the very best Indie games out there and have tried to do them justice, putting millions of eyes on the games that actually deserve attention."

View the announcement video for the publishing company - Bigmode - below:

He added, "A lot of games out there understand how to emulate the look of your favourite games but don’t deliver where it actually counts. Many of the true games out there are being drowned out in a sea of mediocrity. You need someone who can help you be seen.

I want Bigmode to act as my seal of approval, which is something that I do not apply lightly. I am not looking for creative control over your games, but I do want to be involved. I’m sick of sitting on the sidelines waiting for great games to appear. Now I want to get in there and help make it happen."

He wants Bigmode to offer "the most developer-friendly" contracts as possible and wants to "bring insane value to the table."

