The Legend of Heroes: Trails Series Sales Top 7 Million Units - Sales

/ 259 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Falcom announced the The Legend of Heroes: Trails series has sold over seven million units worldwide.

This figure is up from five million units sold on September 29, 2020 and 4.7 million units sold on August 7, 2020.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN-, the next entry in the series, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Japan on September 29, and Asia on October 27. No word yet on a release in the West.

Thanks, Gematsu.

