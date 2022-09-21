PlayStation's Shuhei Yoshida on PS VR2: 'Indies Have Been Waiting for This Next VR Boom' - News

PlayStation Head of Independent Developer Initiative Shuhei Yoshida speaking during GamesIndustry Live 2022 discussed the upcoming virtual reality headset, PlayStation VR2. He said the headset will have big games, along with games from indie developers.

"There are big games like Horizon: Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil Village and yes, they're amazing," said Yoshida (and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle). "But it's the indies, in my mind, that really take the risk because they want to make games on VR."

He added, "Indies have been waiting for this next VR boom, like Mizuguchi-san."

Yoshida said the VR market is small and it is still growing thanks to the Meta Quest 2.

"The VR market is small, it's still growing thanks to Meta doing a great job promoting the Quest, so more people are coming into trying VR for the first time, but still, compared to console gaming, it's a subset and a growing market," said Yoshida.

PlayStation VR2 will launch in early 2023.

