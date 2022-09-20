Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer for Sonic Prime - News

Netflix and Sega have released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Sonic Prime animated series. It features a glimpse of Sonic and Shadow battling it out, as well as a look at Dr. Eggman.

View the teaser trailer below:

Sonic Prime will feature 24 episodes that is designed for kids, families, and long-time fans of the video game franchise. Sonic goes on a "high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption."

The Netflix series is animated by WildBrain, while Sega is helping in its production, distribution, and licensing. Man of Action Entertainment, creators of Ben 10, are showrunners and executive producers.

Sonic Prime will premiere on Netflix in Winter 2022.

