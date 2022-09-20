Gori: Cuddly Carnage Launches in 2023 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Angry Demon Studio announced the fast paced, third-person skate-and-slash game, Gori: Cuddly Carnage, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2023.

"We’re thrilled to announce that our lovable hero, Gori, is kick-flipping his way to consoles in 2023, which we hope is meow-sic to everyone’s ears!" said Angry Demon Studio CEO John Kalderon. "We hope gamers enjoy the brand-new trailer and discover more about the intense hoverboard combat in our adorable, yet deadly world of Gori: Cuddly Carnage!"

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Gori: Cuddly Carnage is a fast paced, third-person skate-and-slash which sees players slice creepy toys and dice mutated unicorns as a murder-kitty on a death-dealing hoverboard!

A horde of mutated and blood-thirsty toys known as The Adorable Army has wiped out all humans and laid waste to everything on Earth that wasn’t cute or cuddly enough to join its ranks. Only Gori—-the most adorable and badass cat in the world—a sentient, razor-sharp hoverboard, F.R.A.N.K and modular AI CH1-P, can stop the carnage of the Adorable Army and its dark leaders.

Destroy Unicorns

Want to slice creepy toys? Want to dice mutated unicorns? Want to play as a murder-kitty on a death-dealing hoverboard? Great news! Gori: Cuddly Carnage is the game you’ve been waiting for!

Adorable Army-Creatures to Maim

The cutest horrors you have ever seen… and you get to kill them all horribly… with a hoverboard!

Intense Hoverboard Combat

Feel and look awesome as you wipe out hordes of cuddly and horrible toys in gory, gruesome hoverboard combat.

A World of Extreme Toys

Enter a world of extreme toys and adorale corruption with heaps of blood, dismemberment, toys, glitter, fur and adorable cuteness! Toys from your wildest imagination are made real as the toy industry’s last hope to not die.

Our Heroes

Come meet the team. First up, there’s your sentient, razor-sharp hoverboard, F.R.A.N.K. Then there’s CH1-P, a modular AI that will constantly complain as you wipe out hordes of corrupted cuddly toys. And then there’s the star of the show – Gori – the most adorable and badass cat in the world.

Destroy the Adorable Army

This cuddly crew gets unwillingly dragged into a battle that wiped out all humans and laid waste to everything on earth that wasn’t cute and cuddly enough for The Adorable Army – a horde of mutated and blood-thirsty toys that only YOU can destroy! Follow Gori, F.R.A.N.K., and CH1-P, on their journey to save their own lives and stop the carnage of the Adorable Army and its dark leaders.

Get Ready For Cute

Fast-paced, third-person skate-and-slash carnage.

A futuristic world tainted by the Adorable Army.

Immersive (and very cute) environments.

Adaptable music that reacts to your actions and playstyle.

Intense destruction, brutal combat, and a whole world to smash to bits.

Warning

Game contains foul language, excessive gore and other adult content! Enjoy!

