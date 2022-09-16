Prodeus Arrives September 23 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Humble Games and developer Bounding Box Software announced Prodeus will leave Early Access and officially launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on September 23. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Prodeus is a first-person shooter of old, re-imagined using modern rendering techniques and technology. Experience the quality you’d expect from a modern AAA game, designed with retro aesthetics and gameplay that invoke the tech-imposed limits of older hardware.

The game features a hand-crafted campaign from industry first-person shooter veterans, co-op and competitive multiplayer play drawing on classic modes, a fully integrated level editor* and a built-in community map browser for instantaneous action with nearly limitless levels to play.

Get ready to paint the walls red. This is the Boomer Shooter you’ve been waiting for.

Retro Look, Modern Era

Shooters past and present collide with graphics that combine today’s high-quality 3D tech with retro visuals. Experience over-the-top explosions of lo-fi pixels and hi-tech particle effects as you clash against the Prodeans and forces of Chaos.

Pure Retro First-Person Shooter Chaos

Steel yourself for fast and frantic nonstop action. Blast and blaze your way through hordes of chaos-spawned creatures using an arsenal of classically over-the-top weapons.

Raining Red

Splatter the steel walls and alien halls with the blood of your enemies. Experience the gory thrills of the elder shooters, dialed up to 11 thanks to Prodeus‘ delightfully demented dismemberment system.

Community-Crafted Levels

Unleash your inner map designer with Prodeus‘ powerful but easy-to-use level editor*, and keep the visceral combat fresh with a built-in browser filled with community-created maps.

Multiplayer Mayhem

Team up and go head-to-head in a variety of multiplayer modes. Take on the campaign in four-player co-op, and dive into the fray in 16-player Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, CTF, and more—then take things to the next level by creating and sharing custom game modes.

Frag to the Music

Burst blood vessels listening to a supercharged metal soundtrack by retro first-person shooter composer Andrew Hulshult (DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods, DUSK, Amid Evil) that dynamically changes gears to accompany your actions.

*Available on the PC version only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

