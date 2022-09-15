Guilty Gear: Strive Headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Game Pass in Spring 2023 - News

Arc System Works announced the fighting game, Guilty Gear: Strive, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2023.

The game is available now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

The latest entry in the Guilty Gear series, Guilty Gear: Strive, is now coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows! With revolutionary graphics, an intense story mode, online multiplayer pitting players from all over the world against each other, and more, Guilty Gear: Strive provides the cutting edge of the fighting game experience.

