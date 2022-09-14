Walking Dead Final Season, Rainbow Billy, The Big Con, and Homestead Arcana Coming to Game Pass - News

Skybound Games during today's ID@Xbox Showcase announced four games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season, The Big Con, and Rainbow Billy and the Curse of the Leviathan will release on Xbox Game Pass later this year, while Homestead Arcana will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass in 2023.

View the trailer of the four games coming to Xbox Game Pass below:

