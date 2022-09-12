Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Launches October 7 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer Bamtang Games announced Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 7.

Rebuilt and re-imagined from the ground up, Nickelodeon Kart Racers returns—bigger and better than ever! Featuring a fully voice acted cast of over 40 iconic characters, drift, slide, and boost your way to the finish line on tracks inspired by legendary Nickelodeon shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more!

Key Features:

Voice Acted – Includes a cast of over 40 characters.

– Includes a cast of over 40 characters. New Terrain – Transform your kart or new bike into watercrafts to navigate new terrain.

– Transform your kart or new bike into watercrafts to navigate new terrain. New Levels of Customization – Pair Raphael with the Reptar mobile, change paint jobs and parts, or dive into millions of other possible combinations.

– Pair Raphael with the Reptar mobile, change paint jobs and parts, or dive into millions of other possible combinations. 90 Crew Members – Choose from 90 crew members to match your playstyle with unique special abilities

– Choose from 90 crew members to match your playstyle with unique special abilities 36 Different Tracks – Speed down intense slime-filled alternate paths, both new and old.

– Speed down intense slime-filled alternate paths, both new and old. Multiplayer – Intense split-screen local and online multiplayer.

