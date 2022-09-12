Switch Sales Remain Above 300,000, PS5 Outsells XS - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Aug 28-Sep 3 - Sales

/ 2,175 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 317,239 units sold for the week ending September 3, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 112.37 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 236,737 units to bring its lifetime sales to 22.95 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 182,308 units to bring their lifetime sales to 16.83 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 76,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 73,000 units. PS4 sold 313,140 units for the week ending September 5, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 109,179 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 2,994 units, and the Xbox One sold 267 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 33,654 units (11.9%), while the PlayStation 5 is down by 10,917 (-4.4%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 52,743 units (40.7%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 24,975 units (-89.3%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 4,300 units (-94.2%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 29,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are are up by over 1,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 6,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 10.56 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 5.97 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 5.27 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 317,239 ( 112,370,009 ) PlayStation 5 - 236,737 ( 22,952,424 ) Xbox Series X|S - 182,308 ( 16,827,686 ) PlayStation 4 - 2,994 ( 116,996,724 ) Xbox One - 267 ( 50,534,093 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 106,011 PlayStation 5 - 100,351 Xbox Series X|S - 98,765 PlayStation 4 - 2,203 Xbox One - 191

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 83,603

Switch - 73,654 Xbox Series X|S - 55,319

PlayStation 4 - 720 Xbox One - 66 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 126,547 PlayStation 5 - 44,355 Xbox Series X|S - 22,009 PlayStation 4 - 40 Xbox One - 5

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 11,027 PlayStation 5 - 8,428 Xbox Series X|S - 6,215

PlayStation 4 - 31 Xbox One - 5 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles