The Last of Us Part I Enters the Italian Charts at the Top - Sales

The Last of Us Part I (PS5) debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 35, 2022, which ended August 28, 2022.

F1 22 (PS4) is up one spot to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from sixth to third place. Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) climbs from eighth to fourth place and Minecraft (NS) mined its way up to fifth place.

Saints Row (PS5) after debuting in first place has dropped out of the top 10, while the PS4 version fell from second to 10th place.

There are four Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four PlayStation 4 titles, and two PlayStation 5 titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 35, 2022:

The Last of Us Part I (PS5) - NEW F1 22 (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) F1 22 (PS5) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS)* Saints Row (PS4)

*Retail sales only

