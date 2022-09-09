The Last Of Us Part I Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

The Last Of Us Part I has debuted on first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 4, 2022.

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R debuted in third place.

Saints Row after debuting in first place last week has dropped down to second place. Call of Duty: Black Ops III remained in fourth place. Elden Ring re-entered in the top 10 in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

The Last Of Us Part I - NEW Saints Row Jojo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R - NEW Call of Duty: Black Ops III Elden Ring EA Sports UFC 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Vanguard Nintendo Switch Sports F1 22

