Nightdive CEO Says Resident Evil 2 Remake Set a Bar for Remakes

posted 5 hours ago

Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick in a new interview with VideoGamesChronicle is excited about the comeback of science-fiction horror games and said Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2 as a big reason for this.

"I’m a really big fan of Dead Space, so I was psyched to see they’re remaking the first one," Kick said. "Callisto Protocol looks amazing, and of course we’ve got System Shock and like you say, they’re coalescing around the same time.

"I’m very happy to see it. Sci-fi horror is probably my favourite genre, so I’m always looking out for stuff like that, but I couldn’t tell you why right now, more than ever, we’re seeing kind of an influx in that. Maybe people are just getting tired of fantasy.

"It’s like an ebb and flow, right? You’ve got your World of Warcraft's and your Everquest's in the 2000s, and then it kind of moved towards sci-fi, and then went back to fantasy, and now we’re back to sci-fi again. You’d have to kind of look at the history.

"But the thing that really surprises me is that traditionally horror sci-fi games didn’t sell that well, but I think with the advent of some of the more recent remasters, specifically the Resident Evil games, there’s been a huge influx in people just wanting to play horror.

"Resident Evil 2 did such a wonderful job, they really set the bar of what a remake should be, and it sold incredibly well. And I think that had to have been a major factor in why we’re seeing Dead Space being remade. I mean, Dead Space was a response to Resident Evil 4 when that first came out, so history is repeating itself."

Nightdive is currently working on the remake of System Shock, which is in development for consoles and PC. Kick said original creators Warren Spector and Paul Neurath have been giving feedback on the remake.

"They’ve been wonderful," he said on Spector on Neurath. "We’ve been providing builds to them periodically and getting their feedback, and they’ve been giving us a lot. This was their baby, and it’s been entrusted to us. We’re just lucky to have them as a sounding board to let us know when maybe we’ve gone too far or maybe not far enough. We’ve definitely been applying that feedback."

