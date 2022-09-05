Horizon: Forbidden West Tops the French Charts, Saints Row Enters the Charts - Sales

Horizon: Forbidden West (PS5) has shot up from fifth to first place on the French charts for week 34, 2022, according to SELL.

Three versions of the reboot of Saints Row has entered the top five. The PlayStation 5 version is in second place, the PlayStation 4 version is in fourth place, and the Xbox Series X version is in fifth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped from first to third place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Horizon Forbidden West Saints Row Day One Edition Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

Saints Row Day One Edition Saints Row Notorious Edition Forza Horizon 5

PS4 Saints Row Day One Edition F1 22 Gran Turismo 7 Xbox One F1 22 Cyberpunk 2077 Gran Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Strikers: Battle League Nintendo Switch Sports PC Saints Row Notorious Edition Farming Simulator 22 The Sims 4

