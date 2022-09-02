Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 Headed to PS5 and PS4 on December 15 - News

Inti Creaters announced Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on December 15. On the same day the Epilogue ATEMS update will release.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It is also set to launch for PC via Steam this winter.

Read details on the game below:

The Gunvolt series began in 2014 with the digital-exclusive 3DS game Azure Striker Gunvolt. In 2016, Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 continued the story of hero Gunvolt alongside his rival Copen. And now, in 2022, Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 finally picks up where 2 left off as an official sequel.

New protagonist Kirin fights alongside Gunvolt, allowing players to switch characters on the fly, adding a new element to the series’ high-speed 2D action gameplay. Familiar faces will return as “Image Pulses,” a new system that allows players to use characters from Gunvolt’s past in combat with over 150 varieties available!

Thanks to the cooperation of Keiji Inafune (LEVEL5 comcept CCO), series executive producer / action supervisor, Inti Creates has evolved Azure Striker Gunvolt 3‘s action to exceed the expectations of modern players on today’s gaming platforms.

■ Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 Coming to PlayStation on December 15

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 will be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles on December 15th! The PlayStation 4 version will support upgrading the the PlayStation 5 version featuring fluid 120 frames per second gameplay.

Both versions will launch with all currently planned content updates for the game, featuring new bosses, game modes, and an extended story with the new “Epilogue ATEMS.”

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Editions: Download only

Download only Digital Price: $29.99

$29.99 ESRB Rating: T for Teen

