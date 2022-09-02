Earth Defense Force 6 Ships 300,000 Units in First Week - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

D3 Publisher and developer Sandlot have announced Earth Defense Force 6 has shipped over 300,000 units in its first week. The figure includes digital sales.

The game is the fastest-selling entry in the franchise for the most units sold in its first week. The game according to Famitsu sold 68,341 units on the PS4 in its first week and 24,363 units on the PS5 for a combined total of 92,704 units were sold at retail.

Earth Defense Force 6 released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 25.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

