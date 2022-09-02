Earth Defense Force 6 Ships 300,000 Units in First Week - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 203 Views
D3 Publisher and developer Sandlot have announced Earth Defense Force 6 has shipped over 300,000 units in its first week. The figure includes digital sales.
The game is the fastest-selling entry in the franchise for the most units sold in its first week. The game according to Famitsu sold 68,341 units on the PS4 in its first week and 24,363 units on the PS5 for a combined total of 92,704 units were sold at retail.
Earth Defense Force 6 released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 25.
＼EDF！EDF！／— 地球防衛軍(EDF)公式 (@EDF_OFFICIAL) September 2, 2022
最新作『地球防衛軍6』販売本数30万本突破！
EDFシリーズ史上最速、発売一週間内での快挙です🎉#EDF6 はまだまだEDF隊員を募集中！https://t.co/zg4IC7pGDX
いつかまた街に人があふれる時が来る、俺たちが戦い続ければな！ pic.twitter.com/dSQcTvxplu
I'm a big fan of this series, and holy moly does EDF 6 sound disappointing. I have 6 friends playing the Japanese version, and none of them have much good to say about it. Definitely won't be a day one buy. It will likely be on sale quickly after launch as word spreads of the lazy, middling campaign, that essentially rehashes EDF 5 for extended periods, coming off as more of an EDF 5 expansion than the full priced games it is being sold as. If it weren't for the fact I have such strong social connections tied to the game, I would be more likely to skip it entirely.