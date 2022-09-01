Square Enix Announces Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden - News

/ 155 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix has announced Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch on September 13.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Told entirely through the medium of cards, Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden is a standalone experience that newcomers and fans of the previous iterations, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars and Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden, can enjoy.

Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden brings players to an illustrated world presented through the medium of cards as the third release in the Voice of Cards franchise, now giving players the ability to trap the monsters they defeat in cards to use them as skills in battle. Follow a new tale set in a world where a millennia of hatred rages between monsters and humans, and a girl who loses her home swears revenge on monsters. She joins hands with a mysterious boy as they set out into the unknown and unravel the fate of this broken world.

This truly unique gaming experience brings back the creative minds behind the previous Voice of Cards games, beloved NieR series and Drakengard series, including creative director Yoko Taro (Drakengard series, NieR series), music director Keiichi Okabe (Drakengard 3, NieR series), and character designer Kimihiko Fujisaka (Drakengard series).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles