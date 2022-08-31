Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Delayed to Summer 2023 - News

/ 274 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Team Reptile announced Bomb Rush Cyberfunk has been delayed from 2022 to Summer 2023.

"We are convinced that releasing the game this year will not take it to a level where we would be personally satisfied with," reads a tweet from Team Reptile. "To create a fulfilling and unique game we are extending the development time of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk to summer 2023.

"But we will be dumping a lot more visuals this week to show how it is shaping up."

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is in development for the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and "other consoles."

But we will be dumping a lot more visuals this week to show how it is shaping up. — Team Reptile (@ReptileGames) August 31, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles