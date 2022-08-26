Sega and Atlus Reveals TGS 2022 Lineup and Schedule - News

/ 388 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sega and Atlus have announced its lineup of games and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2022.

Read the details below:

Lineup

Schedule

September 16 20:00 to 20:50 JST – SEGA NEW, the SEGA game news variety show, is included as a special Tokyo Game Show 2022 program that is filled with the latest info on the newest SEGA and ATLUS titles! Presenters include Shohei Taguchi (freelance announcer), Honoka Nishimura (talent), and more.



Tokyo Game Show 2022 will run from September 15 to 18 in Japan.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles