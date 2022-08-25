Horizon: Zero Dawn TV Show in Development by The Umbrella Academy Showrunner - News

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman is developing a Netflix TV show based on the popular PlayStation game, Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Netflix in a new article announced Blackman is working on the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, as well as working on two new projects, Horizon: Zero Dawn and Orbital.

"Horizon: Zero Dawn is an exceptionally well-crafted game with wonderful characters not often seen in the rank-and-file of the gaming world," said Blackman.

"Guerrilla Games has created an incredibly lush and vivid world of man and machine who find themselves on a collision course to oblivion. Their salvation comes in the form of a young female warrior named Aloy, who has no idea she's the key to saving the world. Suffice it to say, yes, Aloy will be a main character in our story.

"My writing partner on this, Michelle Lovretta, and I are thrilled to be able to expand this remarkable IP into a series for all types of viewers. "

