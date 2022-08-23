Resident Evil 7 Was Originally Going to be a Live Service Game With Microtransactions - News

Capcom was originally planning for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard to be a live service game with microtransaction and online multiplayers, according to executive producer Jun Takeuchi in a new video posted on the official Biohazard YouTube channel who spoke with Shinji Mikami.

Once Takeuchi was brought onto the project any plans for a live service game were scrapped.

"When we started working on Resident Evil 7 we went back to that 'what is horror anyway?' discussion," said Takeuchi (and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle).

"I talked about it a lot with [Resident Evil 7 director Koshi] Nakanishi – 'so what are we going to do?' We’d talked about that stuff even before starting work on Resident Evil 7, actually. And right around that time there was a big push at Capcom, a big 'marketing' push, saying 'we have to make the games players are asking for.'

"So we were being told 'make this, make that,' it was really hard on the directors at the time. 'Online multiplayer' this, 'downloadable content' that. 'Ongoing service games! Microtransactions! Make a Resident Evil game that ticks all those boxes!'

"Seriously, there were so many demands… those poor directors. Finally, our president,[Kenzo] Tsujimoto stepped in. He'd heard about all the unsuccessful attempts at that point. So this is one of those unforgettable moments for me.

"It was January 4, the first working day of the new year. The president called me to his office. 'Resident Evil 7 is in pretty bad shape. Takeuchi-kun, step in and help make it!' So that’s how I ended up working on Resident Evil 7."

When Takeuchi took over the project he pushed to remove the live service aspect of the game and to focus on making it a horror game.

"First, we decided that Resident Evil's roots are in horror," Takeuchi said. "We talked about it a lot. The idea of multiplayer got killed off pretty quickly. If we could properly put it together we could make an exciting horror multiplayer game, but we didn’t really have any good ideas so we set it aside.

"We went down the list, chopping them out, until we had marketing’s worst nightmare – a regular old single-player horror game. That’s what we ended up with."

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3 in June of this year all received a next-generation update for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

