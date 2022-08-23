Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Ships 4 Million Units - News

/ 190 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has shipped over four million units worldwide. This figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from three million units shipped on July 13 and two million units shipped on July 5.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 30.

Read details on the expansion below:

Sunbreak is a massive premium expansion for Rise. In addition to new quest ranks, locales, monsters and never-before-experienced hunting actions, players can enjoy new story elements in Rise as well.

Capcom generated attention and interest in the title prior to launch with dedicated promotions, including the Capcom Showcase—a global livestream digital event during which the company broadly shared information on its games—and the release of a demo version of Sunbreak for Nintendo Switch and PC, all of which led the title to surpass 3 million units shipped globally.

Capcom aims to continue growing sales over the long term, beginning with a free update for the game coming in August and continuing with additional game updates into the future.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles