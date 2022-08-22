Toy Sports Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 291 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher DX Gameworks and developer Gixer Entertainment have announced sports party game, Toy Sports, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). It will launch in 2023.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Become your favorite toy in this whimsical online party game that has players driving tiny toy cars and competing for coins, prizes, and glory. Toy Sports supports up to 20 players in toy-inspired minigames that join childhood imagination with sports action for a family-friendly party that players of all ages are sure to enjoy.

Key Features:

Supports up to 20 players in online multiplayer action.

multiplayer action. Family friendly and easy to pick up and play for short or long play sessions.

A surefire hit for family and friends of all ages.

Return to these games again and again to increase your skills in time for your family’s next friendly competition!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles