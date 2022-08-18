Them's Fightin' Herds Launches for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One on October 18 - News

/ 229 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Modus Games and developer Mane6 announced Them’s Fightin’ Herds will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 18.

Pre-orders are now open at retailers and the Maximum Games Store for $39.99. The Deluxe Edition includes the Season 1 Pass, which gives access to four more playable characters, four unique stages, four exclusive Pixel Lobby accessories, and an exclusive character palette pack. The content in Season 1 Pass will be available after launch.

The game first released for PC via Steam in February 2018 as an Early Access title, followed by the full release in April 2020.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Them’s Fightin’ Herds, currently available on Steam, is a four-button, 2D fighting game featuring hooved characters designed by Lauren Faust (producer and developer for My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic; creator, director and developer for Super Best Friends Forever). Tussle in Arcade and Local Versus modes, practice in Tutorial and Training modes, then dive into the game’s many online matchmaking features (with GGPO rollback netcode) to test yourself against players from around the world. Or, explore an episodic Story Mode that blends top-down adventure with fighting game combat challenges.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles