Square Enix Collective to Publish the AstralShift Developed Game Little Goody Two Shoes - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Square Enix Collective announced it will publish the narrative-focused horror RPG, Little Goody Two Shoes, from developer AstrlShift. It will launch in 2023.

"We couldn’t be more excited to be working alongside Square Enix Collective for this project,” said AstralShift CEO Patricia Silva. "Square Enix is a company that we greatly respect and titles such as Legend of Mana have been a big source of inspiration for us along the development process. It’s a true honor to have them at our side."

Square Enix Collective studio head Phil Elliott added, "We’re delighted to be working with AstralShift—we were blown away by the early work the team had put into the project, and we can’t wait to show more as we head towards release next year."

Now that I’m a Twitter expert, it’s time to talk about my new game from @AstralShiftPro (creators of #PocketMirror), Little Goody Two Shoes!



*reads notes* It’s a lovely story about the town of Keiferberg and the nosy old hags in it, and nothing happens at all, not even #witchery pic.twitter.com/ARQlRqpPJ3 — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) August 17, 2022

Read details on the game below:

Set in the mysterious Kieferberg Village, Little Goody Two Shoes is a homage to the original PlayStation and early PlayStation 2 RPGs and is centered around Elise, an ambitious girl determined to become rich and escape her humble life.

Players will step into Elise’s shoes and soon find themselves immersed in a 90s inspired horror role-playing adventure game. Gameplay elements such as “Sustenance,” “Reputation & Suspicion,” and “Exploration & Narrative” will guide players to complete their daily tasks by day and uncover the woodland’s darkest secrets by night.

Players will also have the ability to set their own paths to navigate through the wicked woods, solve puzzles and build meaningful relationships in this nostalgic gaming experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles