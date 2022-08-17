Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Release Date Might Have Leaked - News

The release date for Activision Blizzard's upcoming battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone 2, might have leaked.

An internal document image appeared on the r/classicwow subreddit and was posted on Twitter by user CharlieIntel. The document lists a November 16 release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

The document also provides dates for other games including the pre-patch and presale date for World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic on August 30 with a global launch on September 26, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releasing on October 27, and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight releasing on November 28.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which is labeled as its internal codename Call of Duty: Cortez, is supposed to launch on October 28, however, it mentions the game will be available to play starting at 9 PM PT on October 27. This would lead to the game launching at midnight on the east coast of the US.

As always this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

