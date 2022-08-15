Roguelite Lethal Honor: Order of the Apocalypse Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher HandyGames and developer Viral Studios have hack-and-slay roguelite game, Lethal Honor: Order of the Apocalypse, for the Nintendo Switch PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Slay hordes of eldritch creatures in relentless isometric close quarter battles with an art style reminiscent of the 1980s dark age of adult superhero graphic novels. Set in a shady and beset post-apocalyptic world you play various characters to unfold a complex story. With countless abilities, a dozen combat styles, and several secondary mechanics, every run is like a new issue of a comic book series!

“Life is short and death is permanent.”

Lethal Honor‘s progression model is a new take on roguelites. Select comic panels are seamlessly integrated into the gameplay to structure your routes passing procedural runs. With every run and every death, you come closer to waking one of the main characters each with their own story to play. Kill or be killed, run or be run over, give in return but never give up!

Prepare to discover the truth! Welcome to Lethal Honor: Order of the Apocalypse!

Key Features:

Brutal isometric hack-and-slay rogue-lite gameplay.

rogue-lite gameplay. Gritty hand-drawn dark age graphic novel art style combined with 3D scenarios: CONFRONT THE COMIC!

Several different biomes and main characters with their own storyline, abilities, and playstyles.

A mature, dark, and complex story.

Procedural content.

