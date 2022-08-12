Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West Re-Enter the Australian Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has retaken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 7, 2022.

Two PlayStation titles have re-entered the top 10. Gran Turismo 7 came in third place, while Horizon Forbidden West came in seventh place.

FIFA 22 shot up the charts from 10th to second place. Nintendo Switch Sports is up one spot to fourth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up three spots to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 Gran Turismo 7 Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Horizon Forbidden West Digimon Survive Red Dead Redemption 2 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

