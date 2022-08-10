PS5 Has Outsold the Xbox Series X|S in the UK in 2022 Through July, F1 22 Tops the Software Charts - Sales

/ 1,474 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Console sales in the UK for July dropped for all three major platforms, according to GfK Entertainment.

There were nearly 104,000 video game consoles sold in the UK in July, which is a 16 percent drop compare to June. It should be noted July had four weeks, while June had five.

So far for 2022, console sales are down 38 percent compared to 2021, mainly due to continued stock shortages for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

For 2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch remains the best-selling platform, while the PlayStation 5 has now taken second place pushing the Xbox Series X|S down to third place.

GSD data shows that 1.79 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in July, which is a drop of 17 percent compared to July 2021. Software sales were also down 32 percent compared to June 2022.

F1 22 has remained the best-selling game for a second straight month.

Nintendo's Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was the highest new game in the software charts as it debuted in 13th place after one week on sale. It should be noted Nintendo doesn't share digital sales of its games yet.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga would have been the best-selling game if you only look at retail sales, while F1 22 would have taken second. Three Nintendo games would have taken third, fourth, and fifth - Nintendo Switch Sports, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

While Horizon: Forbidden West has been doing well on the weekly physical UK charts from GfK, the PS5 bundle of the game doesn't factor into the GSD charts at all.

Over the last three months the Horizon: Forbidden West PS5 bundle has accounted for 50 percent of PS5 console sales.

"The rise in fortunes for PS5, apart from the variable that is available stock in any given week, can be attributed to the success of the Horizon Forbidden West Official Bundles -- the first of which hit the UK market in week 19 (May22)," said GfK games boss Dorian Bloch.

"Since the official bundles launched, looking at the three months of May to July, 50% of PS5 hardware was derived from the two official bundles. This also explains the high chart position for Horizon: Forbidden West in the box software charts over these weeks. Recently, the official bundles have accounted for less PS5 hardware, but many retailers are now soft bundling Horizon: Forbidden West with standard PS5 consoles, especially if they are low on stock with the official bundles. All of this means that Horizon: Forbidden West continues to ride high in the software charts, with an original No1 at launch, and a further five No1’s long after launch, all thanks to bundles."

Here are the software (digital + physical) charts:

Position Title 1 F1 22 (EA) 2 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros) 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 4 FIFA 22 (EA) 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 6 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 7 Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 8 The Quarry (2K Games) 9 WWE 2K22 (2K Games) 10 EA Sports UFC 4 (EA) 11 Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft) 12 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 13 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo)* 14 FIFA 22 (EA) 15 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA) 16 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 17 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Nintendo)* 18 The Crew 2 (Ubisoft) 19 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 20 Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles