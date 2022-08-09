Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 1 to Release Tomorrow - News

Capcom announced the free Title Update 1 for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will release tomorrow, August 10.

Title Update 1 will add four new monsters that will appear in the Gathering Hub quests: Lucent Nargacuga, Seething Bazelgeuse, Silver Rathalos, and Gold Rathian.

The update also adds new afflicted monsters, new quests, a new quest system called Anomaly Investigations, New Guild Card pages, awards, and titles, new Steam achievements, bug fixes and more.

View a trailer of the free Title Update 1 below:

Read details on the update below:

This update is bristling with new content for the Kingdom’s heroic hunters, including the return of four fan-favorite monsters, plus an expansion to the Anomaly Quest system for increased challenges and rewards. In addition to all the content arriving tomorrow for hunters who have reached Master Rank 10, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players will also receive new Event Quests every week following the update.

Last seen in 2013’s Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate, Lucent Nargacuga refracts moonlight off its bright white fur to become nearly invisible, save for its piercing red eyes. Its relentless attacks and incredible swiftness make it a punishing target for even the most experienced hunters. This agile predator makes its roost in the newly redesigned Forlorn Arena, defined by crumbling stone buildings and colonnades. As if one unseen foe wasn’t enough to handle, hunters must also prepare for Seething Bazelgeuse to crash the party with its incredibly volatile explosive scales. Known as an airborne menace with a penchant for arriving at the most inconvenient of times, Seething Bazelgeuse brings a bombastic flair to any hunt. Finally, Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos are also swooping into Title Update 1. These rare subspecies are even more ferocious than their iconic counterparts. In addition, the armors that can be created from the monsters’ materials added in ver.11 will include new unique skills.

Alongside these harrowing new contenders, the Anomaly Research Quest system is being expanded as part of Title Update 1. The new Five-Star rating for Anomaly Quests has been unlocked, which includes new afflicted monsters such as Lunagaron and Magma Almudron who can be unlocked by progressing through the new Anomaly Investigation Quests. In addition, a new quest system, Anomaly Investigations has also been added. These quests offer randomized quest conditions, such as target monsters, locales, and number of hunters at gradually increasing difficulty ratings. The higher the difficulty rating, the better the rewards! Anomaly Investigations also offer new materials that enable hunters to further customize their equipment in Qurious Crafting. Hunters can customize their preferred enhancements, such as attack power and affinity for weapons, and for armors, defense, resistance, skill points can be randomly changed. Hunters looking for specific materials can stop by Bahari the Scientist’s new Anomaly Research Lab to exchange special items gained from Anomaly Investigations with items useful for Qurious Crafting.

In addition to all of this content, new Event Quests will begin rolling out every week starting Aug. 18, 2022, alongside extra challenging “Dual Threats” hunts for those looking to test their mettle. Fashion hunters and Fiorayne fanatics also have plenty to celebrate, with new downloadable content options for layered armor, hairstyles, stickers, BGM, and even NPC costumes that allow hunters to mirror their favorite characters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The layered armor set allows players to take on the appearance of Fiorayne, and the voice DLC will give the players her voice during their hunts.

Read the patch notes below:

New Story Elements

New Story Elements New monsters have been added and will appear in Gathering Hub quests. Lucent Nargacuga Seething Bazelgeuse Silver Rathalos Gold Rathian New afflicted monsters have been added to the game. New quests have been added. A new quest system, Anomaly Investigations, has been added. Anomaly investigations will become available after completing the main story and progressing further in the game. A new locale has been added: Forlorn Arena. New weapons, armor, layered equipment, and skills have been added. New facility added related to the Anomaly Investigations. Qurious Crafting is now available as a new feature at the Smithy.

New System Elements New Guild Card pages, awards, and titles have been added. Two new speech timings have been added to Auto Shoutouts: “When the monster is pacified” and “When the monster is delirious”. You can now select a Badge of Heroes which will display next to your Hunter’s name. A new option has been added: “Hunter Connect Invite Settings.”

Steam Version-Only Additions and Changes New Steam achievements have been added. These achievements can be unlocked by obtaining the Guild Card medals added in Ver.10.0.2.0. Achievements for new medals added in Ver.11.0.1.0 will be available in the next update, Free Title Update 2.



Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Player Hunter Power Sheathe (Great Sword): Fixed an issue where Power Sheathe would not apply its buff effect if you perform a dodge too quickly after using the move with a left or right input. Harvest Moon (Long Sword): Fixed an issue where Harvest Moon would not deactivate properly after your weapon is sheathed due to abnormal statuses (by performing a dodge right after you recover from the status). Harvest Moon (Long Sword): Fixed an issue where Harvest Moon would not deactivate after transitioning into Wyvern Riding state. Foresight Slash (Long Sword): Fixed an issue where Foresight Slash could not be chained into a Sacred Sheathe Combo after using the Spirit Gauge to perform the move and failing the counter. Sword & Shield: There is a slightly longer delay before your character’s direction changes when making a movement input during or at the beginning of a guard, making Backstep easier to execute in these situations. Charge Blade: Fixed an issue where the effects of the Rapid Morph skill would not trigger when using Axe: Smash from a sheathed state. Charge Blade – Air Dash: Fixed an issue where the Air Dash move would be canceled early if the move was used right at a ledge (or otherwise when you are already in midair at the start of the wirebug animation). Charge Blade – Ultra Element Discharge (Impact Phial Only): Fixed an issue where the slamming portion of the attack would not have the weapon’s elemental or status effect buildup values applied to it. Insect Glaive: Fixed an issue where if a Kinsect was launched at a monster that was changing areas, the Kinsect would stop moving at the location the monster was when first launched. Awakened Kinsect Attack (Insect Glaive): Fixed an issue where the player could get locked in the Switch Skill’s animation and be unable to move after the Kinsect performs its automatic attacks right after using the Switch Skill. Light Bowgun – Elemental Reload: Fixed an issue where reload speed would not be correctly reflected onto the player’s Equipment Info when in bases with this skill equipped. Light Bowgun – Fanning Maneuver: Fixed an issue where the player’s direction would change to the same directional input used when performing Fanning Maneuver right after a Switch Skill Swap. Light Bowgun – Critical Firepower: Fixed an issue where recoil reduction would not be correctly reflected onto the player’s Equipment Info when in bases with this skill equipped. Bow – Bolt Boost: Fixed an issue where the Gunner Aim Assist option would not work correctly for Super Critical Range aiming when using Bolt Boost. Grinder (S): Fixed an issue where, when the sharpness boost activates while you already have the boost from a previous activation, the length of the original boost could unintentionally be overwritten by a shorter boost effect. Buddies Fixed an issue where you could end up with more active Kittenators than intended during multiplayer. Fixed an issue where Buddies would sometimes stagger at the start of some monsters’ turf wars. Followers Fixed issues that kept Followers from successfully performing Wyvern Riding on monsters in other areas and making their way back to the player.

Monsters Monsters Fixed an issue where some beam- or laser-shaped attacks could go through walls and other obstacles. Almudron: Made adjustments to an issue where Almudron would sink unnaturally into the ground when toppled near a ledge. Magma Almudron: Fixed an issue where the player or Buddies might sometimes disappear when breaking the rocks Magma Almudron creates during battle. Nargacuga: Fixed an issue where some of Nargacuga’s attacks that should trigger a mountable state in other monsters were not behaving as intended. Mizutsune: Fixed an issue where Mizutsune would sometimes keep moving towards a wall in the Jungle locale. Rakna-Kadaki: Fixed an issue where Rakna-Kadaki could fail to leave the locale in certain parts of the Lava Caverns locale. Rajang: Fixed an issue where Rajang could fail to leave the locale in certain parts of the Citadel locale. Malzeno: Fixed an issue where some of the effects of Malzeno’s attacks would not display as intended. Pukei-Pukei: Fixed an issue where Pukei-Pukei would not drop items when latched onto by a Marionette Spider during certain actions. Kushala Daora: Fixed an issue where a wind pressure reaction would trigger visually even when a wind pressure reaction was not triggered functionally. Chameleos: Fixed an issue where high rank Chameleos would sometimes not behave as intended when affected by a flash.

Fixed an issue where dropped monster materials would disappear after a certain number of them are active at once. Wyvern Riding Fixed an issue where some Wyvern Riding attacks could damage other players.

Locales and Environments Locales Fixed an issue where a Wyvern Riding monster launch could cause a monster to crash into a wall in places where a wall doesn’t actually exist in certain areas of the Jungle locale. Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck on certain parts of Area 3 of the Jungle locale. Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck on a branch of the large tree in the center of the Jungle locale. Endemic Life Marionette Spider: You no longer lose a Marionette Spider if you were not able to pull a monster toward you. Marionette Spider: You can no longer discard a Marionette Spider while you are in the middle of using one. Nintendo Switch: Fixed an issue where, if you unplug your earphones or otherwise change the sound output while playing, the audio would cut off the next time you obtain a Wirebug or when the effects of a Morphed Wirebug wear off.

Base and Facilities Facilities MP Accelerant: Changed the inputs required for using MP Accelerant to be slightly more convenient. Locked talismans will now all be grouped at the bottom when melding at the Melding Pot. Nintendo Switch: The L and R buttons can now be held down to change pages on the material selection screen at the Melding Pot. Steam: The LB and RB buttons can now be held down to change pages on the material selection screen at the Melding Pot. Fixed an issue where the Rathian Cortex material could be obtained from Master Rank Rathalos on Meowcenaries expeditions. Fixed an issue where the Equipment Skills display would disappear when using Compare Equipment on a weapon after canceling a Compare Equipment on armor that has 6 or more armor skills. Fixed an inconsistency with the Item Box sorting order for Sun Springnight Carp and Locked Treasure Chest. Fixed an issue at the Canteen where food skills different than those from a Bunny Dango Set could be triggered when selecting that set right after selecting other dango. Fixed an issue where the preview camera could not be moved while adjusting the hue, saturation, or contrast when changing pigments for armor and layered armor. Fixed an issue where certain inputs could change the results of Anima and Reincarnation melding.

Miscellaneous Quests Increased the reward money, Hunter Rank points, and Master Rank points for Scorned Magnamalo quests. Rewards claimed from Optional Subquests that could not be obtained (due to the total number of those rewards being at their maximum) are now automatically sold. Fixed an issue where it was possible to join quests above your own highest unlocked rank when using the Random option to respond to Join Requests at ranks A1★ to A4★. Fixed an issue where the game screen would not return to normal after fading to black during certain cutscenes while in multiplayer. Equipment Fixed an issue where the same materials were required for multiple upgrades for the Secta Du White. The stats for F Khezu Whaccine X have been adjusted to the following: Before: Melee attack power: 195 — Ranged attack power: 215 — Elemental attack power: 23 — Damage type: Severing. After: Melee attack power: 200 — Ranged attack power: 230 — Elemental attack power: 21 — Damage type: Blunt. The stats for C Khezu Arma X have been adjusted to the following: Before: Melee attack power: 195 — Ranged attack power: 215 — Elemental attack power: 23 — Damage type: Severing. After: Melee attack power: 200 — Ranged attack power: 230 — Elemental attack power: 21 — Damage type: Blunt. Fixed an issue where the forging material types for Orangaten were categorized as MR Bishaten instead of MR Blood Orange Bishaten. Items Large Elder Dragon Gem: Now sells for 18,000 zenny instead of 12,000z. Menus Fixed an issue where the awards page of other players’ Guild Cards would sometimes not be updated properly. Fixed an issue where certain skill effects would not be properly reflected onto the status of equipment registered to equipment loadouts. Options The long sword’s Silkbind Sakura Slash is now affected by the Player Hit Effects and Other Player Hit Effects options. The Buttons for Wyvern Riding option can no longer be changed in the middle of a quest. Fixed an issue where audio volume would change much more than intended after changing the volume in the options. Steam: Fixed an issue where Guild Cards would sometimes not fully delete. Fixed an issue where the icon for Rachnoid in the quest results screen would sometimes display as a Felyne icon instead. Fixed various text bugs. Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.



Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

