GTAV Tops the New Zealand Charts, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Takes 2nd - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Grand Theft Auto V has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 31, 2022.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 debuted in second place and Digimon Survive debuted in seventh place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 remained in third place and EA Sports UFC 4 is up one spot to fourth place. Tekken 7 is also up from sixth to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2 EA Sports UFC 4 Tekken 7 Far Cry 6 Digimon Survive - NEW Battlefield 2042 FIFA 22 Elden Ring

