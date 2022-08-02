Activision Says Call of Duty to Get New Premium Content in 2023 - News

There was a rumor earlier this year that the 2023 Call of Duty has been delayed to 2024 and for the first time in nearly two decades there would not be a new premium Call of Duty title next year.

Activision Blizzard in its latest earnings report might have shot down the rumor by saying they will continue to develop new premium Call of Duty content for 2023 and beyond. It is possible the premium content could be paid DLC, rather than a new entry in the series.

"Activision’s expanded studios also continue to make strong progress on an innovative mobile experience that will extend Warzone to the largest and fastest growing platform," reads the Activision Blizzard earnings report

"Across the Call of Duty ecosystem, the teams are well positioned to support these launches with substantial live operations while also continuing development of new premium content planned for 2023 and beyond."

Activision Blizzard added, "The fourth quarter will usher in a new era for the Call of Duty franchise. Anticipation is high for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, planned for release on console and PC on October 28. The sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, the most successful Call of Duty title to date, will lead the most ambitious rollout yet across the franchise.

"An all-new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 experience, tightly integrated with the premium game, will launch as an extension of the Modern Warfare universe later this year."

The next entry in the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net on October 28.

