Deathverse: Let It Die Launches This Fall for PS5 and PS4 - News

/ 87 Views

by, posted 42 minutes ago

Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment and developer Supertrick Games announced the free-to-play multiplayer survival action game, Deathverse: Let It Die, has been delayed to this fall. The game is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

"Greetings to all of our dedicated Let It Die fans. I am super excited to announce that Deathverse: Let It Die is launching on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Fall 2022!" said said producer Shuji Ishikawa on the PlayStation Blog.

"Since our announcement on PlayStation’s State of Play last year, we received lots of great comments from our community. On May 28 and June 5, we also had an open beta test called Limited-Time Open Beta: Destroy the Server! Players from all over the world participated, and the test ended with great success thanks to all of you.

"Our game was originally announced for Spring 2022, but due to the results from the open beta, the game’s release was postponed.

"Now, our team here at Supertrick Games is working hard to make this game the best it can be. We are also incorporating the feedback from the open beta survey, so we hope everyone will look forward to the game’s launch."

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

The game is set after the events of our previous game, Let It Die, where players fight for stardom in the survival TV reality show, “Death Jamboree”. The show takes place in a virtual world known as Deathverse, which was created by the Yotsuyama Group as a destination for people’s souls.

Upon participating in Death Jamboree, all contestants will be outfitted with a special “Wilson” unit, a robotic device that assists you in combat. Wilsons can transform into either a weapon or shield to assist players in combat and is considered a must-have item by well-to-do consumers everywhere.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles