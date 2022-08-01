Sony Believes It Would Take 'Several Years' to Create a Rival to Xbox Game Pass - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,231 Views
Sony speaking with Brazil's regulatory body when asked about Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard answered several questions including its thoughts on Xbox Game Pass, as spotted by ResetEra.
Sony says that over the past five years, Xbox Game Pass has grown to capture around 60 to 70 percent of the worldwide subscription services market. Xbox Game Pass in Brazil represents 70 to 80 percent of the PC subscription services market.
The company believes it would take "several years" for a competitor to create a rival for Xbox Game Pass, even with substantial investments.
Sony has says subscription services can compete with games purchase for a one-time fee, but thinks the lowest upfront costs of subscription services might be "anti-competitive." This is in comparison to publishers who recoup investments in games by selling them for an upfront cost.
The company thinks subscription services could harm the consumers as it could reduce the quality of games.

So the conversation has gone from "Game Pass isn't profitable" to "Game Pass is anti-competitive?"
If Sony was really this concerned about Game Pass, you would think they would have launched a true competitor by now. They themselves say it would take "several years" to create a competing service. Game Pass has been around for 5 years now. That's more than several years.
There can be different business models in the gaming industry. It doesn't have to be subscription service or nothing. Sony's business model has worked for them for a long time and with the launch of the new PS+ service, Sony isn't in any danger to be making these kinds of claims.
Gamepass wasn't much of a threat during those 5 years when Microsoft rarely released new 1st party games outside of Forza games. Gamepass is great to play indie games, older 360 games, and all of the Yakuza games. Now 5 years later, Microsoft's investments are gong to start paying off next year with hopefully a steady stream of strong 1st party games that is going to make Gamepass a lot harder to compete with. If Microsoft has a steady 2-3 years of awesome 1st party games come out, the proposition of paying $140 for 2 a new Sony games per year or $120 a year or less for all of the Xbox's 1st party games is going to be a tougher sell.
You know both can exactly be a match right?
Anti-competitive is one of the forms of dumping that makes your product not profitable, selling for a loss to ensure no one will be able to compete with your bigger pockets.
When 70B is put on purchase and those weren't made by that service you can start smelling where the match come.
For sure! I guess I'm referring more to Sony previously stating that putting their titles into a subscription service day 1 like Game Pass isn't sustainable and would affect the quality of their games. Which, that's completely fair! PS Studios games are unmatched in their quality and I can totally see where Sony is coming from.
But going from that public perspective to now saying the service is anti-competitive just rubs me the wrong way. Imho I don't think they need to compete with Game Pass in a 1 to 1 set up. Sony is still in the strongest position they can possibly be in and the new PS+ service is VERY strong for what it is!
A rival in what sense though? If they're talking of creating a sub service that's as ever present on different platforms (Console, PC, Mobile, maybe streaming directly to the TV) then that's definitely very tough and it's Game Pass's big ace. On consoles alone however, I'd say PS Plus (Extra/Premium) is already shaping up to be competetive.
I think he isn't saying only about the number of devices it can be put, but on having a similar number of subs.
Sony claims that Microsoft has between 60-70% of the total premium subscription market and a staggering 80% of the PC subscription market
Sony needs to double their efforts!
Oh but they will. It will take time for sure but they will need to get there and they will get there. No doubts about it.