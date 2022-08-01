Sony Believes It Would Take 'Several Years' to Create a Rival to Xbox Game Pass - News

Sony speaking with Brazil's regulatory body when asked about Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard answered several questions including its thoughts on Xbox Game Pass, as spotted by ResetEra.

Sony says that over the past five years, Xbox Game Pass has grown to capture around 60 to 70 percent of the worldwide subscription services market. Xbox Game Pass in Brazil represents 70 to 80 percent of the PC subscription services market.

The company believes it would take "several years" for a competitor to create a rival for Xbox Game Pass, even with substantial investments.

Sony has says subscription services can compete with games purchase for a one-time fee, but thinks the lowest upfront costs of subscription services might be "anti-competitive." This is in comparison to publishers who recoup investments in games by selling them for an upfront cost.

The company thinks subscription services could harm the consumers as it could reduce the quality of games.

