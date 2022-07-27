PlayStation Plus Game Catalog to Add 8 Yakuza Games - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed eight Yakuza games are coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog starting in August. The games will be available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members.

The games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog includes Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 for August, and later this year includes Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.

Out next month as part of PlayStation Plus Monthly Games and Games Catalog lineups…

Yakuza: Like a Dragon | August | PlayStation Plus Essential / Extra / Premium

Level up from underdog to dragon in this action RPG. Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo, returns to society after serving 18 years for a crime he didn’t commit. Uncover the truth behind his family’s betrayal while exploring – and fighting – your way across a modern-day Japanese city. Build a party from a ragtag group of society’s outcasts, spending time with them to unlock new abilities and combo skills. Take time off from your quest to immerse yourself in go-karting, arcade games or 50 substories.

Yakuza 0 | August | PlayStation Plus Extra / Premium

The glitz, glamour, and unbridled decadence of the 80s are back in Yakuza 0. Fight like hell through Tokyo and Osaka with protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and series regular Goro Majima. Play as the former to discover how he finds himself in a world of trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong. Then, step into the silver-toed shoes of Goro Majima and explore his “normal” life as the proprietor of a cabaret club.

Yakuza Kiwami | August | PlayStation Plus Extra / Premium

The first Yakuza title debuted in 2005 on PS2. This PS4 remake rebuilds that experience from scratch. Follow the early days of Kazuma Kiryu as he returns to the streets of Japan after serving a decade-long prison sentence for a crime he didn’t commit to save his best friend.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 | August | PlayStation Plus Extra / Premium

Yakuza’s sequel receives the remake treatment, not only updating the original but expanding it with a playable adventure starring Goro Majima set before the events of the main game. A year after the events of the first Yakuza, an assassination pulls Kazuma Kiryu out of a peaceful life to broker peace between rival clans and face off against Ryuji Goda, known as the Dragon of Kansai.

Coming later this year as part of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog…

Yakuza 3 Remastered | PlayStation Plus Premium

Kazuma Kiryu had earned his retirement. Yet he’s ripped from his new life as caretaker of an orphanage when a shadow from his past threatens to entangle his new life with that of his old clan and the political world. Adventure through the sleepless city of Kamurocho, Tokyo and the tropical lands of Okinawa to help rescue his new wards.

Yakuza 4 Remastered | PlayStation Plus Premium

The Yakuza story expands as the first time in the series you’ll control multiple protagonists, four souls – a loan shark, a death-row inmate, a corrupt cop and legendary former yakuza Kazuma Kiryu – are drawn together to solve a murder. Unravel a hidden battle over money, power, status, and honor as well as the mysterious woman at the center of it all.

Yakuza 5 Remastered | PlayStation Plus Premium

Multiple perspectives once again shape a sprawling story as peace between the Tojo Clan and Omi Alliance disintegrates. Play as five different characters, including Kazuma Kiryu, across five major cities whose stories are interwoven as the yakuza organizations go to war.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life | PlayStation Plus Extra / Premium

The conclusion of Kazuma Kiryu’s epic story sees the Dragon of Dojima take on the responsibility of foster father as he seeks to protect his young ward Haruto and discover the mystery behind the grevious attack on Haruto’s mother. Explore Onomichi, Hiroshima and with the help of some unlikely friends, delve back into a merciless criminal underworld, outwit the clans seeking Haruto and find the answers you seek.

