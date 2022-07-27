PlayStation Plus Games for August 2022 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for August 2022, which will be available from Tuesday, August 2 to Monday, September 5.

The PlayStation Plus games for August 2022 are Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle, and Little Nightmares.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon | PS4, PS5

Level up from underdog to dragon in this action RPG. Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo, returns to society after serving 18 years for a crime he didn’t commit. Uncover the truth behind his family’s betrayal while exploring – and fighting – your way across a modern-day Japanese city. Build a party from a ragtag group of society’s outcasts, spending time with them to unlock new abilities and combo skills. Take time off from your quest to immerse yourself in go-karting, arcade games or 50 substories.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle | PS4, PS5

Drop back in with the most iconic skateboarding games ever made. Play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater & Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in incredible HD. All the pro skaters, levels, and tricks are back and fully remastered, plus more. Skate to songs from the era-defining soundtrack along with new music, hit insane trick combos, or shred all the original game modes by going head-to-head with local 2-player modes! Strengthen your skills by taking your sessions online and competing against players from around the world in multiplayer modes and live leaderboards. Play as skaters from the original roster (Tony Hawk, Kareem Campbell, Bucky Lasek, and more) or slide into the new roster made up of Olympian skaters (Nyjah Huston, Aori Nishimura, Leticia Bufoni, and more.)

Little Nightmares | PS4

Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover. Reconnect with your inner child to unleash your imagination and find the way out!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

