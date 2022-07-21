Dragon Ball: The Breakers Arrives in October for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Dimps announced Dragon Ball: The Breakers will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Japan on October 13 and worldwide on October 14.

A closed test will be held on all platforms on August 5 and 6. For the people interested you can register here.

View the Frieza reveal trailer below:

The game will be available in a Standard Edition, Special Edition, and Limited Edition Bundle. Read details on the different editions below:

Standard Edition (digital-only) – This includes a full copy of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, an Android 18 (Skill: Wall Kick) Transphere, and a Scouter (Blue) Accessory. Details on digital pre-order availability will be available at a later date.

(digital-only) – This includes a full copy of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, an Android 18 (Skill: Wall Kick) Transphere, and a Scouter (Blue) Accessory. Details on digital pre-order availability will be available at a later date. Special Edition – This includes the full game, a Customizable Costume, a Dragon (Yellow) Vehicle Skin, a Two-Handed Good Victory Pose, an Android 18 (Skill: Wall Kick) Transphere, and a Scouter (Blue) Accessory.

– This includes the full game, a Customizable Costume, a Dragon (Yellow) Vehicle Skin, a Two-Handed Good Victory Pose, an Android 18 (Skill: Wall Kick) Transphere, and a Scouter (Blue) Accessory. Limited Edition Bundle (Bandai Namco Store-exclusive) – This includes the full game, all Special Edition-exclusive content, an Android 18 (Skill: Wall Kick) Transphere, a Scouter (Blue) Accessory, a Dragon Ball: The Breakers-themed Steelbook, an exclusive Cell Shell figure, and the Potara (Green) Accessory which is a timed-exclusive Bandai Namco Store bonus.

