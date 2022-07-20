Uncharted and The Last of Us Director Forms New Studio Wildflower Interactive - News

Bruce Straley, the director of Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and The Last of Us, announced the formation of a new studio called Wildflower Interactive.

Straley left Naughty Dog in 2017 and at the time wasn't sure if he wanted to make games ever again. However, he has since worked on an idea for a new game with friends. This lead to the formation of the new studio.

"Hi, I'm Bruce. I have some news I'd like to share," said Straley in a YouTube video. "In 2017 I left the industry not sure if I wanted to make games anymore. But the longer I was away, I kept thinking about this medium, and everything yet to be done and everything I wanted to do still. And this idea kept following me. So I grabbed some friends and we started prototyping. And the idea started getting good.

"It started becoming exciting again! And I realized, I need to make this game. But if I’m going to make this game it means I have to build a team. And if I build a team, I have to build a company. And, well if we’re going to do that, then we have to do it the right way.

"It has to be inclusive, equitable and collaborative. Full of big-hearted people that want to grow both professionally and personally. The culture needs to be as iterative as the way we make games. So, we’re doing it!

"I’m stoked to announce our new company, Wildflower Interactive! And we’ve got an exciting partner that supports what we’re doing and going to help us reach the broadest audience possible. We already have an amazing team, that I’m humbled I get to work with everyday. And we need more great people, so we’re hiring. Come join us.

"Look, doing this is super weird for a video game nerd like me, but I’m super excited by the announcement. And I’m super excited by what we’re building over here. We're making something I've never played before."

