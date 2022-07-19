No More Heroes 3 Launches in October for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced No More Heroes 3 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam Japan on October 6, in North America on October 11 and in Europe on October 14.

In North America, a Day 1 Edition will be available for $59.99. It includes a copy of the game, 70-plus pages art book, 22-track soundtrack, and a seven by four inches Santa Destroy commemorative biker license plate. It will also have two new illustrations for the game case and custom outer box done by series artist Yusuke Kozaki.

In Europe, a physical edition will be available for €59.99 / £49.99. It includes a copy of the game, new artwork on the game case by series artist Yusuke Kozaki, three art cards, and a double-sided poster featuring Travis and his Demzamtiger.

View the new platforms release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Being the number-one assassin in the world isn’t what it used to be. Otaku hero Travis Touchdown is back once more, forced out of retirement to defend Santa Destroy–and Earth–in an intergalactic test of might while proving he’s more than just a has-been who talks to his cat. Warm up those beam katanas, tighten the all-new Death Glove, and get ready to partake in outrageous boss battles against the evil Prince FU and his nine alien henchmen as Travis fights his way to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings! No More Heroes III will arrive on new platforms with improved HD visuals and framerates, along with faster loading times to keep players dishing out eye-popping ultraviolence.

