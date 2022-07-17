Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts, Stray Pre-orders Takes 3rd - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 28, 2022, which ended July 17, 2022.

Raft has remained in second place, while pre-orders for Stray came in third place as the game is set to release on July 19.

Elden Ring re-entered the top 10 in fourth place and Ready or Not remained in fifth place. F1 22 dropped two spots to sixth place. Valve Index VR Kit re-entered the charts in seventh place.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak dropped from third to eighth place, while the Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak package dropped three spots to ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck Raft Stray - Pre-order Elden Ring Ready or Not F1 22 Valve Index VR Kit Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak CS:GO Prime Status Upgrade

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

