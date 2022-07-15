Nintendo Promises More N64 Games Will be Added o Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - News

/ 446 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo has officially released the Nintendo 64 game, Pokémon Puzzle League, to subscribers of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

This was the last confirmed game to be coming to the service, however, Nintendo via Twitter has assured fans there will be more Nintendo 64 games coming to the service in the future.

"Become a Pokémon Puzzle Master in Pokémon Puzzle League, now available on Nintendo Switch for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members!" reads a tweet from Nintendo of America.

"More Nintendo 64 games will be added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Stay tuned!"

More #Nintendo64 games will be added to #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack. Stay tuned! — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 15, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles