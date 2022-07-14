PlayStation Stars is a New Loyalty Program that Features 'Digital Collectibles' - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new loyalty program called PlayStation Stars. It will be available for free when it launches later this year.

Members will be able to earn rewards by completing campaigns and activities. The "Monthly Check-In" campaign only requires you to play one game to receive, while other campaign require you to win tournaments, be the first to earn platinum a game in your time zone, or earn specific trophies.

PlayStation Stars members will be able to earn loyalty points that can be redeemed in a catalog that may include PlayStation Store products and PSN wallet funds. PlayStation Plus members who become a PlayStation Stars member will automatically earn points for purchases on the PlayStation Store.

Members will be able to earn "digital collectibles." They will be "digital representations of things PlayStation fans enjoy." This includes figurines of characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as "cherished devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation."

The "digital collectibles" are not NFTs, according to Grace Chen, vice president of network advertising, loyalty and licensed merchandise, who spoke with The Washington Post.

"It’s definitely not NFTs," said Chen. "Definitely not. You can’t trade them or sell them. It is not leveraging any blockchain technologies and definitely not NFTs."

"Today, I’m pleased to reveal PlayStation Stars, a brand new loyalty program that celebrates you, the player, for being on this ever growing gaming journey with us," reads the PlayStation Blog post on PlayStation Stars. "PlayStation Stars will be free to join when it launches later this year. Once you become a member, you’ll earn rewards by completing a variety of campaigns and activities. Our 'Monthly Check-In' campaign simply requires you to play any game to receive a reward, while other campaigns require you to win tournaments, earn specific trophies, or even be the first player to platinum a blockbuster title in your local time zone.

"All PlayStation Stars members will have opportunities to earn loyalty points. Points can be redeemed in a catalog that may include PSN wallet funds and select PlayStation Store products. As an additional benefit, PlayStation Plus members enrolled in PlayStation Stars automatically earn points for purchases on PlayStation Store.

"Also, as part of PlayStation Stars, we are unveiling a new type of reward called 'digital collectibles.' Collectibles are as diverse as our portfolio of products and franchises. They are digital representations of things that PlayStation fans enjoy, including figurines of beloved and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as cherished devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation. There will always be a new collectible to earn, an ultra rare collectible to strive for, or something surprising to collect just for fun.

"We hope this new program brings to mind past gaming memories while making you excited for the future with PlayStation: commemorating the gaming eras we created together, charting new paths to explore, and bringing players together for global celebrations. This is just the beginning for PlayStation Stars, and the program will continue to evolve over time. We’re currently doing some early tests on this program before launching it later this year in phased regional rollouts."

