Multiplayer Action Game Kirby's Dream Buffet Announced for Switch

Nintendo has announced multiplayer action game, Kirby’s Dream Buffet, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch this Summer as a physical and digital release.

View the announcement trailer below:

Roll through a smorgasbord of food-themed stages in four rounds of four-player fun as Kirby… who seems rounder than usual? Race through delicious obstacle courses to collect strawberries as Kirby grows. Then, turn the tides in the final round—a fruity fight atop a floating platform.

Roll through delicious, food-themed obstacle courses in four-player matches.

Collect strawberries to grow bigger and prepare for the final battle.

